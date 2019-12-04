BELTON — Chad Lee Bankston, 42, of Hutto, was indicted Wednesday for the alleged felony possession of a controlled substance and escape while in custody, both committed as a repeat offender.
An arrest affidavit said Bankston had between 4 and 200 grams of methamphetamine when a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on Aug. 26 saw Bankston — who had six felony warrants — in a U-haul pulling a trailer. Bankston said he wasn’t going back to jail and had a firearm, according to the trooper’s statement in the arrest affidavit.
Bankston reportedly ran from law enforcement officers, and he and a trooper were almost struck by two tractor-trailers. He was then captured and allegedly had methamphetamine in plastic bags that fell out of his pockets.
The U-Haul and Cadillac were stolen out of Travis County.
The captured fugitive also escaped custody at the hospital, the affidavit said.
Simon Malachi Cotten
A 19-year-old man from Spring Branch was indicted for the alleged indecency with a child by exposure and aggravated sexual assault of a child.
The child, who was younger than 17, told her mother on Sept. 6 that she saw Simon Malachi Cotten partially naked and he performed a sex act, according to an arrest affidavit. Another child younger than 14 confirmed what the girl said. The woman talked to Cotten, who said the children told the truth.
Cotten reportedly admitted he exposed himself to the children and made contact with the boy’s body, the affidavit said.
He remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday, held in lieu of bonds that totaled $150,000.
Joe Andrew Lopez
Lopez allegedly drove a vehicle that hit a Temple Police Department undercover vehicle during an Oct. 30 narcotics stakeout at the Buc-ee’s. Two officers had minor injuries.
He remained in the Bell County Jail, held by a $300,000 bond. Lopez was indicted for two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant.
Amanda Nicole Johnson
Amanda Nicole Johnson, 40, of Temple, was indicted for the alleged intentional injury to an elderly individual. She remained jailed Wednesday on a $30,000 bond.
Johnson reportedly on Oct. 29 hit and kicked a 65-year-old man she stayed with. The two had an altercation while she threw her things out of his house, according to an affidavit.
The victim had two bleeding spots on his head, the affidavit said.
Other indictments
• Michael Wayne Thedford, 34, of Harker Heights, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• David Loredo-Acuna aka Juan Castillo, 34, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Angela Grouse-Roycroft, 37, of Alamogordo, NM, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Kristine Lynn Wilkinson, 49, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram (repeat offender).
• Nicholas Edward Revell, 40, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Michael Andrew Wilson, 24, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams (two counts).
• Melissa Jae Taylor, 40, of Belton, unauthorized use of a vehicle (repeat offender).
• Latrelle Deshawn Franklin, 23, of Temple, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
• Alyssa Ann Jones, 41, of Temple, theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
• Toni Green, 42, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Victor Martinez, 21, of Burleson, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Ian Flemming Cone, 25, of San Antonio, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Adreaun Deun Gossett, 46, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Peter William Sans, 32, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams (repeat offender).
• Brandon Scott Goodwin, 37, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• James Jerrod Williams, 29, of Temple, possession f a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams (habitual offender).
• Patrick Arryn Narvaiz, 28, of Temple, evading arrest with a vehicle.
• Jorge R. Rojo-Abrego, 21, of Temple, harassment of a public servant.
• Arthur John Weiss, 45, of Temple, failure to register as a sex offender.
• David Wayne Daniels, 51, of Temple, burglary of a building.
• Corey Eugene Davis, 47, of Temple, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Tolanda Milligan, 23, of Temple, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
The grand jury issued 58 true bills and passed on three cases.