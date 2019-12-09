A knife or box cutter was allegedly used Saturday to threaten a Temple Walmart employee during a robbery.
The estimate of the stolen items from the 31st Street Walmart was about $100, Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said Monday.
The suspect, Mark Allen Bates, 49, of Temple, was located by Temple Police officers near South Fifth Street and arrested.
Store employees said Bates left in a silver car that didn’t have a license plate. He had stolen items with him, Christoff said.
Taken were a marine audio amplifier and some hamburger meat, according to Christoff.
Bates was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000.
Hygiene items, socks taken from Dollar General
A woman allegedly tried to steal hygiene products and socks Saturday from a Temple store and attacked the store employee.
A store employee at Dollar General, 1608 S. 57th St., tried to stop the woman from taking the items that cost less than $25, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Monday. The employee tried to keep the woman from leaving, but was allegedly punched and choked by the woman.
The reported robbery happened just before 10 p.m.
The case is active, Weems said.
Both offenses would have been classified as thefts, but they became felony offenses when violence was allegedly used, according to the Texas Penal Code.