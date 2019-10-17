BELTON — Cedric Marks will no longer wear shackles when he’s in front of the public in the Bell County courtroom.
Marks, indicted with capital murder of multiple persons and other felonies and misdemeanors, is charged with killing his ex-girlfriend, 28-year-old Jenna Scott, and her friend, 32-year-old Michael Swearingin, on Jan. 3 in Killeen.
Although a trial date has not yet been set, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza previously said his office will seek the death penalty if Marks is convicted of capital murder in the deaths of the two Temple residents.
The removal of Marks’ shackles was approved Thursday — depending upon whether or not the Bell County deputies are satisfied with his behavior, it was stipulated.
The motion was filed by Marks’ defense team and agreed on by Bell County Assistant District Attorney Michael Waldman on Thursday during a pretrial hearing in the 426th District Court with state District Judge Fancy Jezek presiding.
Marks, who now has a short beard, was silent during the proceedings except for a whispered discussion with Robert Cowie, one of his defense attorneys. Also present was Temple defense attorney Michael White. Not present was Alexander Calhoun, Marks’ third attorney.
Cowie and Calhoun are public defenders from the Regional Public Defenders for Capital Cases office.
Marks will be able to wear street clothes during his trial, but not during his pretrial hearings, Jezek said. Cowie’s main argument was that the media will be covering the proceedings — as they have done since the beginning — and the defense didn’t want to prejudice anyone against his client.
Some of Swearingin’s family and friends were in the courtroom during the hearing.
Marks appeared less demonstrative than previous court appearances. Marks never looked at anyone in the gallery — even when deputies escorted him out of the courtroom. He shook hands with Cowie and White before he left.
Neither Garza nor Waldman had any comments for the Telegram after the hearing because it is an active case. White, who did not address media questions after the hearing, was not reached by press time.
Pretrial motions discussed
Waldman had one pretrial motion, which was to order all biological evidence and DNA testing to be done in a Waco laboratory. Jezek approved the motion.
Cowie presented a total of 13 motions, many already agreed upon by Waldman. It only remained for Jezek to approve or deny most of them.
Jezek agreed with a motion that any “bench moments” between Jezek and the attorneys should take place outside of the jury’s presence. She made Cowie and his legal team responsible for asking each time for the jurors to be removed.
Cowie requested all exculpatory evidence, which will include Marks’ prior criminal records with the exception of his juvenile record. Waldman agreed.
One of the main discussions during the hearing was about the state providing the criminal records of all their witnesses, including all misdemeanors, felonies and any unfavorable evidence. Discussion back and forth addressed the unavailability of juvenile records, records that are sealed and out-of-state records.
“The defense will know what I know,” Waldman told Jezek.
Waldman agreed that all National Crime Information Center and Texas Crime Information Center reports will be shown to the defense, but copies will not be provided.
The hearing, set for 1:30 p.m., started at about 2:20 p.m. because of the delayed arrival of Jezek, who didn’t explain her tardiness to the courtroom.
Marks’ next pretrial hearing will be sometime in early January.
Maya Maxwell, Marks’ girlfriend, the mother of his newest son and an admitted accomplice in the deaths of Scott and Swearingin, is scheduled to appear Oct. 31 in Jezek’s courtroom for a pretrial hearing.
Although Marks denies it, Maxwell told Temple Police investigators that she and Marks hid Swearingin’s car in Austin so it wouldn’t be found as quickly by law enforcement agencies. Then Scott and Swearingin were taken to a Killeen residence, where Marks reportedly killed them. Maxwell said she and Marks transported the two bodies to Clearview, Okla., and buried them in a shallow grave in a remote area.