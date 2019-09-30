BELTON — Commissioner Bill Schumann Monday morning described Bell County’s weather with two words.
“It’s dry,” he said.
It’s so dry — despite Monday showers — that most of Bell County is under a severe drought, according to the U.S Drought Monitor.
Because of that, the Commissioners Court, in a unanimous decision, extended the county’s burn ban for two more weeks to Oct. 15.
This is the second time the commissioners have extended the prohibition. They called for it on Aug. 19, and, on Sept. 16, extended it to Monday.
Bell County registered an average reading of 716 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures the moisture depletion of an area. The higher the number, the drier it is. The county had a minimum of 597 and a maximum of 763 on the index.
Bell County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Harmon said rural fire chiefs wanted the burn ban to continue.
“We have gotten very little rain,” Harmon said.
The county has seen an average of .04 inches of rain, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
There are slight chances of rain and thunderstorms Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast for the week.
If it rains, it is possible that the county judge can temporarily lift the burn ban.
Of the 254 counties in Texas, 155 have called for a burn ban. That includes Bell County’s neighbors — Williamson, Milam, Falls, McLennan, Coryell, Lampasas and Burnet counties.
Breaking a burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor that comes with a $500 fine.