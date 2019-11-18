A motorcyclist was injured after a collision Sunday between his motorcycle and a 4-door sedan.
Temple Police responded at about 6:50 p.m. to the report of a collision at North Kegley Road and West Adams Avenue, spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
The adult male motorcyclist was transported by EMS to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
No other injuries were reported.
A family member, Kevin Whaley, claimed on Facebook that his brother was the motorcyclist hit in the crash. He said his brother already had one surgery, faces more and will have a lengthy recovery period.
The collision is under investigation, Weems said.