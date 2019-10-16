Terrikah Lyn Haynes, the mother of two children who were found dead Sept. 30 in the 1500 block of South 35th Street, is currently being processed in the Bell County Jail.
Haynes, 36, is charged with two counts of abandoning/endangering a child causing imminent danger of death or bodily injury in connection with the woman’s two surviving girls — who are 4 and 6 years old.
The two girls were found filthy and starved in a Temple home. There was no food that the girls could eat and no running water. There were no fluids found that the girls could drink, according to records.
The odor of decay led Temple Police officers to the bodies of two other children, identified as 2-year-old Terik Boyd and 1-year-old Janea Boyd.
The autopsy results for Terik and Janea have not been released.
Haynes was found on the floor by officers. She was conscious, would not speak and her pupils appeared to be dilated.
Her bond has been set at $300,000.
More information will be shared by the Telegram as soon as it is available.