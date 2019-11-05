BY DEBORAH McKEON

TELEGRAM STAFF WRITER   

 WACO — A 30-year-old Temple High School graduate was shot and killed Sunday  morning on the campus of Texas State Technical College, Linda Lopez, TSTC  director of communications, said Tuesday.    

Samantha Dragoo was a student at TSTC, as was the suspect who allegedly  shot her, Taylor McKibben, 20, of Canton. Dragoo studied avionics, as did  McKibben.    

Campus police asked the Texas Rangers to investigate a disturbance report  at about 2:30 a.m. at McKibben’s residence, 308 Webb Drive, on the campus.  Dragoo was found dead from a shotgun wound to her upper body, Texas  Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said Tuesday.    Dragoo was pronounced dead at the scene.    McKibben, charged with her homicide, was arrested.

 He was booked into the  McLennan County Jail and released Monday after he posted bail, Howard said.    The Texas Rangers were asked to investigate the homicide.    Counseling was offered for students and employees, and quite a few people  took advantage of it, according to Lopez.

”Two young lives. It’s a sad time for our campus,” Lopez said. “We’re  trying to power through. Please pray for both families.”    dmckeon@tdtnews.com    