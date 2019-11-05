BY DEBORAH McKEON
TELEGRAM STAFF WRITER
WACO — A 30-year-old Temple High School graduate was shot and killed Sunday morning on the campus of Texas State Technical College, Linda Lopez, TSTC director of communications, said Tuesday.
Samantha Dragoo was a student at TSTC, as was the suspect who allegedly shot her, Taylor McKibben, 20, of Canton. Dragoo studied avionics, as did McKibben.
Campus police asked the Texas Rangers to investigate a disturbance report at about 2:30 a.m. at McKibben’s residence, 308 Webb Drive, on the campus. Dragoo was found dead from a shotgun wound to her upper body, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said Tuesday. Dragoo was pronounced dead at the scene. McKibben, charged with her homicide, was arrested.
He was booked into the McLennan County Jail and released Monday after he posted bail, Howard said. The Texas Rangers were asked to investigate the homicide. Counseling was offered for students and employees, and quite a few people took advantage of it, according to Lopez.
”Two young lives. It’s a sad time for our campus,” Lopez said. “We’re trying to power through. Please pray for both families.” dmckeon@tdtnews.com