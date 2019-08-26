The Killeen Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Cefco gas station in the 3000 block of Clear Creek Road early Monday morning.
According to a news release issued by the police, multiple suspects wearing "doo rags" walked into the store about 2:15 a.m., brandishing a handgun and demanding money. The suspects then fled north with an undisclosed amount of money.
After a short chase, police officers located three suspects and took them into custody. Two of the suspects were juveniles.