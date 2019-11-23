Over the last three years, Allison Dickson has procured at least 1,000 stuffed animals for pediatric patients at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center and area agencies that serve children.
There’s been an owl, a lion and a hedgehog. This year, a fox is being added to the animal collection. His name is Finley.
The cost of Finley is $25, and $10 of the cost will go toward the Allison Dickson Temple Proud Scholarship that is awarded to a Temple High senior who plans on attending Temple College. The scholarship is managed by the Temple Education Foundation.
Dickson is passionate about education and has endowed scholarships at her alma maters Southwestern University and Baylor Law School.
As a graduate of Temple High School, Dickson is true blue and she wasn’t going to stop her scholarship efforts before developing something to benefit her fellow Wildcats.
Also, providing something special for hospitalized children at Christmas is important to Dickson.
Dickson, a Temple native, was diagnosed with Werdnig-Hoffman muscular dystrophy when she was 15 months old and was given a year to live. Dickson has spent many a holiday in the hospital as a child and as an adult.
Last year, Dickson went into the hospital on Dec. 22 and was released four months later, delaying the distribution of Herby the hedgehog.
“It’s not much fun,” she said. “Anything to help youngsters stuck in the hospital feel better is worth the effort.”
Foster Love will receive a number of Finleys that will go to their clients.
Foster Love Bell County is a nonprofit organization that seeks to meet the needs of local foster children and those who support them.
FLBC was founded in February 2016 by Candace Cartwright after she and her husband became licensed foster parents and ended up adopting a child they fostered.
During the process they saw many of the needs and opportunities of the foster care system.
A goal of the project is to bring comfort to children who may be under stress, whether they are in the hospital or have been removed from their home.
“I think Foster Love Bell County is a good fit,” Dickson said. “I hope we can bring those children some reassurance by letting them know there are people out there who love them and want to bring them joy.”
The Finley project will begin today and end Dec. 8, though Dickson is not one to cut off a project while people continue to show an interest in purchasing the little fox.
“It’s really almost a year-round project,” she said.
Purchases can be made using PayPal, Venmo, cash, check or money order. You can get in touch with Dickson through email Alli91879@aol.com to find out where to send the payment.