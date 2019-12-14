According to the influenza activity map published by the Texas Department of State Health Services, Bell is one of several counties clustered together that is seeing both the A and B strains of the flu that are circulating around the country.
“It’s been different here,” said Dr. Manjusha Gaglani, pediatric infectious disease physician at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center and principle investigator in Temple for the CDC annual outpatient study. “We had the Influenza B outbreak first starting in October and it has picked up from there.”
Influenza A is usually the first strain seen and once it starts to subside the B strain will show up, Gaglani said.
It appears the B Victoria strain in the vaccine is not a perfect match to the influenza that is circulating. “The virus has changed a little bit,” she said.
The number of people vaccinated is down, even among school-aged children, who are exposed at school and are spreading it to their families.
“My concern is that people are not getting vaccinated even when it is recommended,” Gaglani said.
She had been telling people to get vaccinated by Halloween, but by then it already was here.
It’s not too late to get a flu shot. Influenza A has been less active here, but recently has shown up in Brenham and College Station, so it’s on its way.
“With the holidays coming, the virus is going to take off and it’s going to be Flu A this time,” she said.
Gaglani’s message is to get vaccinated now, even if you already have had the flu. That was likely Influenza B and Influenza A is next.
“You don’t want to get sick again,” she said.
The flu puts pregnant women at risk but fewer are getting vaccinated. They can get vaccinated any time during pregnancy, Gaglani.
According to the CDC, people 65 and older are at a greater risk for serious complications from the flu. This is because the immune system typically weakens with age. A flu infection also can worsen long-term health conditions, such as heart disease, lung disease and asthma.
Families with babies less than six months old should be vaccinated in order to protect the infant.
The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed Friday that six children have died in Texas of flu-related causes since the flu season started at the end of September. Health officials recommend that everyone 6 months old and older get vaccinated now to prevent flu and its potentially devastating effects.
The children ranged in age from younger than a year to 16 years. They lived in four of Texas’ eight public health regions. Four of the children were not vaccinated for the current season. Health officials are still gathering information on the other deaths.
Anyone who is consider at high risk and believes they have caught the flu should check in with their physician quickly, Gaglani said.
Respiratory syncytial virus, RSV, puts a lot of people, particularly children, in the hospital this time of year and it showed up earlier than usual in Texas.
“In Central Texas we started seeing RSV about a week before the flu,” she said.
The FluMist is available to patients ages 2 to 49, as long as the individual isn’t pregnant.
People with egg allergies can have any flu vaccine, Gaglani said.