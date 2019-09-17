BELTON — Republican strategist Karl Rove was blunt when explaining why the Texas GOP lost two Congressional seats and 12 state House seats in the 2018 election.
Complacency caused the party’s losses, he told more than 355 people at the Bell County Expo Center.
“Our message got away from the bread and butter issues that Texans care about,” Rove said, pointing to education, jobs, roads and quality of life as voters’ top topics. “We started chasing some rabbits that made us unpopular — particularly in the suburbs. We’ve started to lose our edge.”
Rove talked about the state of politics in the Lone Star State and the nation during a conversation with state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, Tuesday evening.
“We hung on in 2018 when we should have done better,” Rove said. “Having Gov. (Greg) Abbott at the top of the ticket helped out a lot.”
Next year, Abbott won’t be at the top of the ballot. U.S. Sen. John Cornyn will be.
The Republican Party, Rove said, will need a good ground game to keep Cornyn in the Senate, gain back the seats the GOP lost in 2018, and shore up the vote to ensure Texas stays red.
“What should we be looking for in 2020 as far as focusing on issues that will help Republicans and conservatives?” Shine asked the man who is known as “The Architect.”
That will vary state to state and candidate to candidate, Rove responded. Republicans, he said, will need to offer real solutions — not just simply oppose Democrats’ proposals.
The GOP has to propose policies that emphasize limited government and individual choice, Rove said.
“We have a lot of work to do,” said the top advisor to former President George W. Bush.
The upcoming 2020 election was on top of Rove’s mind Tuesday night.
“Part of the reason why I’m here is that I want people like you (Shine) and (Drew) Darby to come back to the Legislature,” Rove said, referring to the San Angelo Republican who introduced him at the Temple Republican’s event.
Shine and Darby — as well as Republicans Brad Buckley of Salado and Stan Lambert of Abilene, both of whom attended the Belton event — have to be in the Legislature in 2021, Rove said. That is when lawmakers will begin redistricting.
“I want Republicans to be in charge of redistricting,” Rove said.
Shine asked Rove about the retirement announcements by five Texas Republicans in Congress. Rep. Kenny Marchant of Coppell, Rep. Will Hurd of San Antonio, Rep. Mike Conaway of Midland, Rep. Pete Olson of Sugar Land and Rep. Bill Flores of Bryan are not seeking reelection next year.
“We may have another one or two,” Rove said.
It made sense for these Republican congressman to retire, Rove said. Most of them were elected and spent time when their party controlled Congress, he explained.
“This is a dirty little secret: It’s a heck of a lot more fun being in the majority in Congress than it is in the minority,” Rove said. “Change happens in politics. We’ve got to take this opportunity.”