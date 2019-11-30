NOLANVILLE — Holy smoke! Once in a while Batman’s Batmobile makes its appearance in Nolanville, the Nolanville Police Department reported.
A recent post on the department’s Facebook page showed a black vehicle that closely resembles the Batmobile driven by Christian Bale in “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight.” Parked behind it in the residential area of Nolanville was a patrol vehicle — but it was just a friendly community “photo op,” interim Police Chief Michael Hatton said.
Ray Storey, who owns the Batmobile look-alike, is not one of the actors who have played Batman, but he does sometimes dress in a costume to fit the car’s personality, Hatton said.
Is the Batmobile legal to drive on Nolanville city streets?
It’s not actually a car, Hatton said. It is actually four tires mounted on a frame made of cardboard and plastic. When it’s not in use, the owner “parks” the Batmobile in his garage — which could be called his own Batcave.
While Storey doesn’t break the rules, he certainly provides a fun photo and play opportunity for Nolanville children around Halloween or other holidays, Hatton said.