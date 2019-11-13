The Temple Police Department is investigating two calls about shots fired at different times in the same area.
Most recently, officers went at about 12:51 p.m. Tuesday to a call in the 900 block of Betsy Ross Drive. When they arrived, officers found damage to the residence that was consistent with gunshots fired, spokesman Cody Weems said.
Another call at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday was reported nearby in the 2300 block of Paul Revere Street. Officers found a lot of spent shell casings in the road and saw a vehicle with shattered back window.
However, no one at the Paul Revere Street call was willing to help with the investigation, Weems said.
No one was injured during either call, but both cases are active. Officers are working to find out if the incidents are related.