Whirlpool brand glass cooktops with touch controls have been recalled due to burn and fire hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission. The recalled cooktop surface elements can turn on by themselves, posing burn and fire hazards.
The recall includes 26,300 units under the brand names Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir.
Consumers may call Whirlpool toll-free at 888-900-7897 or visit repair.whirlpoolcorp.com. Consumers can also visit either www.whirlpool.com, www.kitchenaid.com, or www.jennair.com and click on "Recall Information" at the bottom of the page for more information.