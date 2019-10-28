Two women died in a car crash Monday afternoon after a head-on collision on US 190 — roughly five miles west of Rogers.
The deceased were residents of Copperas Cove and Rogers. They were pronounced dead at the scene at 2:04 p.m.
One of the vehicle’s passengers suffered major injuries and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. The passenger is still in “extremely critical condition,” Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman said.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene and are leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.
Holland Volunteer Fire Department, Rogers Volunteer Fire Department and Temple Fire & Rescue all responded to the crash, Coleman confirmed.
Bell County Precinct 3 Constables and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department were also on the scene.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing. US 190 was closed for several hours after the collision.