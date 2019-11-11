HOLLAND — Joining the military changed Sadie Richardson’s and Mary Hoelscher’s lives.
“I wanted to do something better and my dad always told me to join the military so I decided to join the Marine Corps,” said Richardson, who served four years in the military.
Hoelscher was in the Air Force for 20 years.
“I needed a little direction. I said a prayer one night and dreamt of the Air Force, and went to the recruiter’s office the next day,” she said.
They were two of around 70 veterans that the Holland Independent School District honored Monday.
“We’re grateful of the 636 years of service from our veterans,” Superintendent Shane Downing said, standing at a podium in the Holland ISD Gymnasium. “We are truly honored and grateful you came to visit us today.”
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, was the featured speaker at the event. Shine is a veteran. He served 30 years in the U.S. Army and Texas Army National Guard, retiring with the rank of colonel.
“I consider Veterans Day one of the most important days of the year,” the legislator said, describing it to be as important as Independence Day.
Shine looked out to the dozens of veterans sitting in chairs on the gym floor. He said every veteran is a servant leader.
Joe Liles — a former agriculture teacher for Holland ISD who served 26 years in the Army Reserves — thanked his fellow veterans. He said they are all part of a special brotherhood and sisterhood — the military.
“It was a brave and selfless act that came with few guarantees,” Liles said of people’s decisions to join the military.
Richardson, 23, said she learned some important skills while in the Marines.
“I learned to be very respectful of elders,” she said.
The Air Force, Hoelscher said, taught her everything she needed in life.
Veterans Day gives people a chance “to appreciate our freedom and to appreciate the people who served our country for us,” Richard said.
Hoelscher pointed to a veteran in the audience for why it’s important to celebrate Veterans Day.
“Look around. Did you see that World War II vet?” she said, referring to Navy veteran JD Coker. “Yeah, that’s why.”