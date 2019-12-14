More homes are now set to be torn down as the city of Temple continues its removal of houses that are falling apart.
The Temple City Council voted unanimously last week to approve funding for the demolition of eight buildings deemed to have safety issues. These demolitions, which the city regularly approves, will cost more than $55,500.
These homes and other buildings demolished by the city go through a series of checks to pick out those that are a problem for the community.
Complaints from both city officials and residents are used to identify code-violating properties, with those having safety issues being recommended to the city’s Building and Standards Commission for demolition. Not many properties are demolished each year, though many of those that do get demolished are east of Interstate 35.
“Our only interest is abating a health and safety hazard,” Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said. “The city demolished approximately 17 structures in fiscal year 2019 through the Building and Standards process. The vast majority of the demolitions were vacant, residential structures.”
Simmons said that while the city will demolish the building on a property, they do not take the land as it still belongs to the owners.
Now that funding has been approved, Garrett Demolitions, the company in charge of the project, has 30 days to complete the work.