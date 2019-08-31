Five new police officers were sworn in Saturday at the Temple Police Department, after graduating from the Central Texas College Police Academy earlier Saturday.
Anthony Bennett, Dillon Davis, Diamante Parra, Emily La Bruzzo, Edwin Guzman, Jr., Crystan Parker and Lisa VanGilder all joined the Temple Police Department after graduating along with 19 other cadets from the academy.
Clifton Osborne, director of the Central Texas College Police Academy, said, “We’ve got some really good recruits out there. They’ve shown a lot of promise. It’s exciting to watch them grow and start their careers.”
The 24 cadets completed a 19-week, 720-hour Basic Peace Officer course to graduate. Twenty of the graduates, including the five Temple cadets, were sponsored by a law enforcement agency.
Throughout the course, cadets were subjected to numerous written exams and extensive hands-on training in defensive tactics, firearms and police vehicle operation. In addition, classroom work included victims’ rights, Texas Penal Code, Texas Traffic Code, Texas Family Code, criminal investigation, stress management, problem solving and more.
Other graduates were Daniel Huff and Brett Whitesell — Bell County Sheriff’s Office; Dalton Menix — Belton Police Department; Kelly Metress and Anthony Bennett — Harker Heights Police Department; Stephen Bacelis — Georgetown Police Department; Joshua Bailey and Kellen Burnes — Copperas Cove Police Department; Josh Beshears — Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office; Steven Dekeratry, Peyton Donahoo and Jonathan Vallejo — Brownwood Police Department; Darrell Ray — Taylor Police Department; Carlos Rodriguez — Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office; and Christopher Bazar, Rhett Levingston, Matthew Mahler and Jared Tillman — self-sponsored.