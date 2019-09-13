A 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Tuesday with minor injuries after a pencil attack.
A Temple Police resource officer responded at about 1 p.m. and was told another 13-year-old allegedly attacked the victim with a pencil, Cody Weems, spokesman, said.
Surveillance video showed one boy approached the victim in the hallway at Travis Science Academy, 1551 S. 25th St., and hit him on the side of the head with a pencil.
The case is active.
Man allegedly breaks in, assaults woman
A 21-year-old Temple man allegedly broke into a woman’s house Thursday night and assaulted her, Weems said.
Temple Police officers went at about 11:50 p.m. to the area of West Avenue M and South 33rd Street — the location where a caller reportedly saw a woman being assaulted by a man.
A victim at a residence in the 1300 block of South 33rd Street said Andrew Hernandez broke in and attacked her.
Hernandez was located and taken to the Bell County Jail, where he remained Friday on a third-degree felony hold. Temple Police Department arrested Hernandez on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony.
Suspect flees accident scene
At least one person left Thursday morning from an accident scene, according to a police report.
A Temple Police officer tried to make a traffic stop at about 1:14 a.m. because a vehicle allegedly didn’t have its blinker on for a turn, Weems said.
The driver didn’t pull over and the vehicle, a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, ran the light at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Drive and East Avenue H. The vehicle ran into a Chevrolet Malibu, but the three people in the Malibu weren’t injured, according to Weems.
No description of the suspect was available, but the case is still active.