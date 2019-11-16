BELTON — Matt Bates drove a green John Deere utility vehicle around Heritage Park in March.
The Belton parks and recreation director was checking out the park’s expansion. The city spent $2.1 million in May 2018 to buy an 84.25-acre tract of the former Leon Valley Golf Course.
Ponds dot the property. Open fields are abundant through the new parkland that is on the banks of the Leon River. There are scenic views throughout the acreage.
“The community cares about how beautiful this place is,” Bates said in the spring. “We fully intend to keep the beauty of it.”
Eight months have passed since Bates said that. The moderate spring temperatures have turned into biting cold. Vibrant green grass is now brown.
And community input through surveys and focus groups have been transformed into a master plan to guide the 150-acre park’s development. The Belton Council recently unanimously approved the guiding document.
“This is what we think captures the community’s vision, you guys’ and the parks board’s vision to turn this into an award-winning and — hopefully — a grant-winning proposal,” Bates said.
The master plan is ambitious. It includes large swaths of open spaces, water recreation features, trails, pavilions and an amphitheater. Bates pegged the estimated total cost at more than $6 million.
The redeveloped land will not turn into a park in one fell swoop.
“We understand we can’t build it all at once with our available funding,” Bates said, explaining the city must take a phased approach to transform the former golf course into a real park.
‘Open space is crucial’
The master plan emphasizes open space — a quality Bates repeatedly has said Belton lacks in its parks.
“Everyone agreed that open space is crucial,” Bates said, recalling comments from residents, the parks board and City Council.
Heritage Park often is crowded Saturdays as children play soccer and other sports while their parents watch.
The master plan calls for two main athletic fields near the park’s existing fields. West of the two proposed fields, there would be three smaller open areas.
“Expand the soccer complex and keeping it a complex — and not moving a field to the north end of the park — freed us up to do a lot of what we wanted to do,” Bates said.
Heritage Park sorely needs more parking and restrooms, Bates said.
“That’s a huge need,” he said. “This was an opportunity to get parking, which shifted a little farther up into the new park.”
There could be 180 new parking spaces in the park, and a new pavilion would provide additional restrooms. The pavilion would be near the soccer field. It also would serve as a concession stand.
Other features
Belton plans to take advantage of the park’s prime spot along the Leon River.
“There are so few parks that have something like that running through,” Bates said. “We really want something on the river that brings you down there for a reason.”
A dock area where people can fish and from where they can launch their kayaks is planned.
“The fish camp and dock is an idea that we wanted something to bring people down,” Bates said. “It would have a place where you can easily get in and out of your kayak while also have folks around it in that fish camp area who can be fishing. It’s that really nice blend of nothing giant on the river, but also something that’s got a little bit of work to it that we can go for it.”
Near the proposed fishing area is a line of pecan trees. This area, once it is cleaned up, will become what Bates calls the Pecan Grove — a space for events or just a place to have a picnic.
“The Pecan Grove is easily one of my favorite areas of the park. It is naturally beautiful,” the parks and recreation director said. “There isn’t a whole lot we have to do to that area, but it can be used for so much.”
The Pecan Grove was one of Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter’s favorite pieces of the Heritage Park master plan. “That Pecan Grove that you’re talking about is such a fantastic, natural area the way it already is,” Carpenter said.
West of the river, Bates said the master plans envisions an amphitheater area with parking, spots for food trucks and a splash pad-like feature. He compared it to being similar to Temple’s new Santa Fe Plaza.
“The stage would be facing away from the neighborhood,” Bates said, referring to the community off of 24th Avenue.
“It’s facing away so we’re playing to our neighbors in Temple rather than our own community,” he said to laughs.
A bit farther west from the amphitheater area would be Heritage Park’s largest pavilion. An old golf cart barn, a remnant of the former Leon Valley Golf Course, sits on a hill with a view of the entire park and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, which is more than 8 miles away.
“The existing cart barn, we feel like, has great bones and so it really needs a little bit of work and rehab, and that could be a phenomenal open air pavilion that looks out all the way to the property,” Bates said. “It’s a really neat view.”
‘Most bang for our buck’
Most of the master plan will remain on paper for years to come. Belton will develop Heritage Park’s new 85 acres in a phased approach.
“We agreed we would do as much as we could with the available funds, then everything else is a future phase that, at the discretion of Council and the city manager, we would do,” Bates said. “What can we do right now that gets us the most bang for our buck?”
Phase one will focus on building up new athletic fields near existing ones, adding restrooms and parking. Bates said 90 parking spaces would be added in this phase.
Councilman David K. Leigh suggested the new parking spaces should not be made of a material that makes it difficult to change the park’s plans in the future.
“It would be nice to make it as low maintenance as possible,” he said. “Once you put that curb and all that stuff in there, you’re never going to move it.”
Councilman Guy O’Banion agreed. “We really ought to look at all of your options for parking lots,” he said, explaining surface alternatives may be cheaper and allow for more flexibility for the city.
The first phase of the park is estimated to cost $2.5 million. Additionally, Belton plans to spend $1.8 million to build Park Lane — a permanent road to the new area of Heritage Park.
The City Council this summer allocated Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone funds for the redevelopment of the former golf course. A combined $4.35 million was set aside for Heritage Park through 2022.
Belton is not just betting on its own dollars to fund the build-up of Heritage Park. It plans to seek a $750,000 grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
The City Council will hold a public hearing and consider a resolution on the grant application later this month. The application deadline is Dec. 4.
“I’m impressed with all of it,” Mayor Marion Grayson said.