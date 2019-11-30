Part two of a three-part series.
The Temple ISD 2025 Plan was developed with the input of our elected school board officials, community leaders, parents and staff. It outlines five priorities: strategic marketing, innovation, safety, growth and staff compensation. Strategic marketing was covered in part one of this series.
Innovation
When I think of innovation in our district, I think of our many academic programs — these are Temple ISD’s bread and butter. We always have been known for cultivating a flexible teaching environment that promotes creativity and the use of innovative teaching practices. Our educators are well trained, and our classrooms are well provisioned. This leads to many student opportunities through advanced academics, career and technical courses, International Baccalaureate programs and fine arts.
Our blended learning instructional initiative has received statewide accolades and recognition. Educators from across the state have come to TISD to receive training and participate alongside our staff. I believe this level of innovation is one of the reasons behind the improvement of our accountability rating (an overall district rating of “B” for 2018-19) and the fact that every TISD campus met state standard. Our teachers are working toward the idea of an increased student ownership of their learning in which students have choice in path, pace, time and place.
The district also conducted a joint board retreat with Temple College, which led to partnerships around academic programming and marketing efforts to support parents and students in preparing for college. This includes aptitude testing prep, financial aid planning, essays for applications, etc. These efforts will include opportunities for elementary and middle school students.
Our next steps in the area of Career and Technical Education are to continue adding to our long list of local business partners and increasing our menu of student programs. The intent is not to be a training center, but rather a service center to our community. This model allows students to work in an ongoing basis with customers to develop the soft skills necessary to succeed in the work force.
Lastly, we will continue networking with high-performing, innovative districts such as McKinney, Tomball, Denton, Fort Bend and Aldine. Our administration has found that comparable school districts are not always local school districts — so to compare best practices, we look across the state to districts that are similar in population, programming and innovative culture.
Safety
This should be a priority in any organization. Temple ISD addresses safety by allocating resources towards infrastructure and mental health supports.
We have a punch list of items under infrastructure to include technology and camera upgrades, perimeter fencing, fire alarm enhancements and intercom systems. For preventative measures, TISD has increased canine detection services and — as we continue to grow — will be evaluating the need for additional school resource officers.
For the mental health side of safety, TISD works closely with partners in Bell County (Baylor Scott & White Health, Central Counties, Cedar Crest and Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services) to develop programs and provide onsite and offsite counseling services for our students and families. Our staff also is going through training with the Texas School Safety Center and other expert resource providers in the areas of mental health and school safety.
There are several other protocols that TISD developed and added to ramp up security, but, due to the nature of the topic, some of these protocols must be kept confidential to preserve their effectiveness.
Innovation and safety will continue to be at the forefront of all current and future planning efforts. Temple ISD aims to provide school environments designed around thoughtful safety measures and driven by creativity and engagement.