HOLLAND — Bluetooth credit card skimmers were found Wednesday on two gas pumps at a Holland store.
The skimmers were found on pumps No. 1 and 2 at Guy’s Quick Stop, Holland Police Chief Shawn Newsom said.
Newsom routinely checks the pumps, and this was not the first time skimmers were found at 101 S. Franklin St., he said.
Both surveillance cameras still haven’t been repaired, according to Newsom.
The cameras were not working in February or March when Newsom visited the store, he previously said.
The same two pumps also had skimmers on them in June.
“The people will just keep putting them back because they won’t be caught,” Newsom said. “The pumps are old and easy to compromise.”
People who have gotten fuel at Guy’s Quick Stop on those pumps are advised to closely monitor their bank accounts to make sure they haven’t been compromised and to make sure they don’t become victims of fraud, Newsom.
Anyone with information should call the Holland Police Department at 254-657-8161 because the investigation is active.