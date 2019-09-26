A student at Bonham Middle School was removed from campus Thursday following a threat against the school, according to Christine Parks, chief of communications and community relations for Temple ISD.
The report was investigated by campus administration and Temple Police. The student who was removed will not be returning to campus. The reported threat was alleviated before any student was in danger.
As a result of the 86th Legislative Session, making a terroristic threat is now an expellable offense.
"Temple ISD takes these threats very seriously and will prosecute to the fullest extent of the new law," a news release from TISD said. "Safety is always our top priority and we have processes in place to insure the safety of our students and staff. We want to commend the people who reported this concern and would ask parents to continue to encourage your students to report concerns in the future."