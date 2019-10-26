Early voting for the Nov. 5 constitutional amendment election continues this week.
Texas voters will consider 10 proposed amendments to the state constitution. They range from banning an income tax and letting retired police dogs live with their handlers to creating a flood infrastructure fund and allowing a state agency on fighting cancer to sell bonds to fund research.
Northwest Bell County voters will decide three seats on the Moody school board. The candidates are incumbent Misty Cummings Smith and challengers Justin Foster, Lacey Flynn and Shanna Denson. The winners will serve three-year terms.
Bell County voters can cast their ballots at six locations.
Polling locations will be open noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Registered voters may cast their ballot at the Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton; the Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave. in Temple; the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado; the Bell County Annex, 301 Priest Drive in Killeen; the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen; and the Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing in Harker Heights
In Milam County, voters can cast early ballots at four locations.
The Milam County Clerk’s Office, 107 W. Main St., Cameron, will have early voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main St., Buckholts, will have early voting from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Rockdale Center for Success & Independence, 696 N. FM 487, Rockdale, will have early voting from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Thorndale Veterans of Foreign Wars post, 304 E. Moerbe, Thorndale, will have early voting 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
You will need to bring one of seven acceptable forms of photo ID when you vote — a Texas-issued driver’s license; a Texas election identification certificate; a personal ID card; a Texas license to carry a handgun; a U.S. military ID card; a U.S. citizenship certificate; or a U.S. passport.
If you don’t have one of the seven forms of ID, you can still vote by signing a form that states you have a “reasonable impediment” from getting the required identification, according to the Texas Secretary of State. The form will be available at each polling location.
The state outlines a reasonable impediment as being a lack of transportation, disability, illness, family responsibilities, work schedule, lost or stolen ID, have not received a photo ID, or a lack of a birth certificate or other documents needed to obtain an acceptable form of ID.
Voters that do this will need to present a valid voter registration certificate; certified birth certificate; or a copy or original of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other document that shows the voter’s name and address.