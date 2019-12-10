Tiny Santas pranced around a Temple senior center Monday night with jingle bells and Christmas cards in their hands.
These were not jolly men with big beards, but instead, a group of local Girl Scouts. The girls, who held the rank of Daisy or Brownie, walked up and down the aisles of a retirement home in South Temple caroling to those living there and giving them cards and candy canes.
This was the second year that Girl Scout Troop No. 8226 visited Cornerstone Gardens Health Care and Rehabilitation, 763 Marlandwood Road.
“I think when we do service projects like this, it helps the girls understand that they can make a difference in their community,” event organizer Laurie Darley said. “So we just like coming here to put a smile on their faces and let them know that people care about them.”
The group — 11 girls, ranging from 5 to 8 years old — cycled through a series of four classic Christmas songs as they sang for the elders. The girls started with a stationary performance in front of the cafeteria where residents of the facility were eating, cycling through each of their songs, before walking the halls.
While the girls might not have had much practice with the songs, only having one session before coming to the event, those listening enjoyed the songs and applauded loudly.
Once they were finished in the cafeteria, the girls walked up and down each hallway of the facility and occasionally darted into some of the rooms. The residents of these rooms had already given their permission for the girls to come in and give them a handmade Christmas card.
After the girls finished making their rounds throughout the facility, they posed for photos with some of the residents before returning home.
Many of the girls said that they enjoyed bringing happiness to those residing in the facility and being able to sing songs that people enjoyed.
“I liked singing (the residents) songs, because I like making people happy,” Aolonie Satterfield, 7, said. “My favorite song was Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer because Santa helps him become someone that won’t be made fun of.”
Activity Director Ruth Doughty, who was there for the caroling, said that she enjoys when groups from the community are able to come in and interact with seniors. These organizations help put a smile on the faces of the residents at the facility, some of whom are as old as 103, Doughty said.
“This just brings joy to all of the residents,” Doughty said. “As you walk around, you just see all of their eyes light up. It is just so much fun and we appreciate the community when they come out and do this stuff for us.”
Darley said she hopes to keep this event going each year and expand it to the other branches of the Girl Scouts.