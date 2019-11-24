Temple High School senior Madison Richardson has watched the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade every year for as long as she can remember.
But the THS Kittens Dance Team captain won’t be tuning in this Thanksgiving, as she will be featured in the event through the Spirit of America Productions dance team.
Madison traveled Saturday to New York City for a week full of rehearsals, and is excited for the chance to perform for her largest audience to date.
“Performing is my favorite thing to do in general, so getting the opportunity to perform in the parade that I’ve watched every year since I was young, to being on TV with the large audience, is huge,” Madison said.
This opportunity came to Madison after she competed in an American dance contest with the Kittens last spring. Her performance in a solo competition scored her an invitation to the 2019 Spirit of America Productions dance team, allowing her to bypass an audition.
Lesley Powell, Kittens director, said Madison is her first student to participate in the annual parade.
“I’ve taught dance at Temple High School for four years now and Madison was a freshman my first year, so it’s been really great to see her grow as a dancer and as a young woman,” Powell said. “Dance takes a lot more work than what most people think. Madison’s dedication and work ethic make her a great officer and leader ... she sets a terrific example for the classes below her.”
Powell described Madison as an extremely hard worker, who pushes herself in all aspects of dance. And her commitment to her craft seems to be ever present. She received a video of the Spirit of America Productions choreography just three weeks ago but said she feels confident for what’s to come.
“I’m kind of used to being thrown into performance settings last minute,” Madison said. “I know it’ll be hectic and everything, but I think I’m more excited than I am nervous.”
Between rehearsals, Madison will have the opportunity to explore the city and attend the Radio City Christmas Spectacular featuring The Rockettes — one of her favorite dance organizations.
“I got to train with one of the ladies who had been a Rockette for 15 years,” Madison said. “She was an assistant choreographer for The Rockettes last year and was actually the one who wrote my recommendation letter for captain ... so ever since I got to rehearse and take her master class, I’ve just been really interested in their organization.”
Madison won’t know where the Spirit of America Productions dance team falls in the parade’s lineup until the evening before, but hopes they somehow end up performing behind Arianna Grande.