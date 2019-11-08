The wind and the chill didn’t deter veterans and their families from attending the Veterans Day ceremony Friday morning at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center.
With temperatures hovering in the low 40s, those attending tended to sit in groups as though having a few people close by would provide some warmth, or at least offer some protection from the periodic gusts of wind.
The audience was seated in a covered area, but the Holland High School band was performing out in the open when they played “God Bless America” and the theme songs of the different branches of the Armed Forces.
“This is a time to reflect and remember and honor all those brave Americans who have served our nation in uniform,” said Michael Kiefer, director of the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System.
There are about 19.6 million living American veterans, Kiefer said.
“Ordinary citizens, many who did extraordinary things for all of us,” he said. “They are our mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, our aunts and uncles, our children and our neighbors.”
The United States has a 101-year tradition of honoring those who secured or pledged to secure the peace and freedom we enjoy every day, Kiefer said.
“Veterans answer our country’s call, it’s one of our greatest strengths, that men and women of every religion and every ethnic background have answered that call and continue to do so today,” he said. “Each generation has done its part to pass down a strong and free America.”
The VA is transforming to provide the best care for those who have served, Kiefer said.
“It’s been my honor and continues to be my honor to represent the 92,000 veterans who live in Bell and Williamson counties,” U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, said.
“Today, we celebrate the living veterans and we’re glad you’re here,” Carter said. “We’re here to say thank you, thank you for what you endured and thank you for what you did in service of your country.”
No one has secured the county more than the armed forces of the United States, he said.
“I tip my hat to you,” Carter said. “No one is a better citizen than a United States veteran.”
The culture of the military and the veteran is woven throughout this community, said Temple Mayor Tim Davis, who presented a proclamation to the VA during the ceremony.
Keynote speaker Lolita Gilmore, retired master sergeant, started off by thanking her family for their support during her time in the service.
“They come right along with us,” Gilmore said.
Once out of the military veterans continue to serve, she said.
“That’s what we do, we’re leaders, we’re advocates, we’re in the community and we affect change,” Gilmore said. “When we see a problem, we find a solution, we do the right thing.”
She and her family returned to Killeen to retire and she worked as a victims advocate on Fort Hood.
Gilmore recognized that military families didn’t have many resources and the cases of domestic violence continued to increase.
The veterans who return to their communities and see a problem continue to serve, she said — join a nonprofit, start a nonprofit, establish a task force or coalition. They do what “we do best, we serve, we lead, we create, we’re innovative.”
“When you deploy with little or nothing, you make do,” Gilmore said. “If you were in Baghdad between 2003 and 2004 you know how to make it.”
She started Teach Them To Love Outreach Ministry.
Victim services were offered first, followed by residential services and then children services became a focus.
Gilmore said when she becomes overwhelmed she’s not ashamed to seek help at her VA.
“Take care of yourself, we’ve made it this far,” she said.
Andrew Garcia, associate director of the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, read off the names of the individuals whose names were added in 2019 to the memorial.
Following the ceremony, a number of families headed to the memorial with the long stem carnations that were handed out to mark the location of their loved ones.
Susan and Bruce Gordon placed flowers by both their fathers’ names. Bruce Gordon is a former director of the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System.