A boil water notice has been issued for City of Belton water customers in the vicinity of I-35 and E. 6th Ave. following a water main break in the 1300 block of E. 6th Ave. Friday.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the water system, to notify customers of the need to boil water prior to consumption.
The affected area is west of Interstate 35, east of Continental Street, north of E. 2nd Ave., and includes the neighborhood of East and West Comay (north of E. 6th Ave.), Palmetto, Forest, Wohleb, River, Live Oak, and Elm Streets. The boil water notice does not apply to Pizza Hut, Whataburger, or Schlotsky’s.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice and/or on the city website at www.beltontexas.gov. If you have questions concerning this matter, please contact City of Belton Public Works Department at (254) 933-5823.