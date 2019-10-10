The status of Devin Adair Colin Johnson, a convicted sex offender, recently changed.
Johnson, 24, of Temple reportedly didn’t register his change of address with the Temple Police Department, so he is charged with failure to register as a sex offender.
He is required to register annually for the rest of his life, according to Texas Department of Public Safety’s sex offender registry, and Temple Police didn’t know where he was.
Johnson was released March 19 from the Bell County Jail and listed his address as homeless. Because he registered as homeless, he was required to register every 30 days. He didn’t report on April 19, according to an arrest affidavit. Attempts were made in both August and September to find him.
A warrant was issued Sept. 11 for Johnson’s arrest, and he was arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service.
A motion also was filed to revoke his probation. His bonds Wednesday in the Bell County Jail totaled $35,000.
Johnson was convicted June 8, 2017, of sexual assault of a child, a 14-year-old girl, and was sentenced to seven years probation with community supervision for the third-degree felony. He admitted to “messing around” with the girl, an arrest affidavit said.