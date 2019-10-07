Monday morning started off “with quite the bang,” Temple Fire & Rescue Fire Chief Mitch Randles said.
After responding at about 6:30 a.m. to a vacant house fire, seven fire units and support staff were sent at about 8 a.m. to a structure fire at Brody’s Steakhouse, located in the former Cactus Jack’s location.
Lots of black smoke could be seen for miles around Temple, as the building at 300 SW HK Dodgen Loop burned.
Firefighters were still at the fire at 11:30 a.m., when the fire was finally determined to be under control, Randles said. They are still knocking out hot spots, and an investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office will begin after that.
More information will be shared by the Telegram as it becomes available.