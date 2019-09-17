Salado Republican Brad Buckley is seeking a second term in the Texas House.
Buckley, 53, announced his reelection bid Tuesday. He represents District 54, which covers West Bell County and all of Lampasas County.
“It has been my privilege to serve Bell and Lampasas Counties in the Texas Legislature,” Buckley said in a statement. “I’m asking for your prayers and your vote so I can go back to Austin and continue to serve this great district.”
The first-term legislator touted the Legislature’s successes from earlier this year.
“The 86th legislative session saw tremendous victories for Texas,” Buckley said. “Property tax reform, taxpayer transparency, transformational school finance reform, and a 13th check for Texas retired teachers are among the many successes of the session.”
He also highlighted legislative wins that affected District 54.
Buckley said he was proud to restore $2.23 million in lost funding to Texas A&M University-Central Texas and add $13.5 million to the state budget for a program to reimburse local governments disproportionately affected by the 100 percent disabled veterans tax exemption.
The Texas House Republican Caucus named Buckley the freshman of the year.
Gov. Greg Abbott endorsed Buckley for reelection on Tuesday.
“Representative Buckley worked hard this session to reform our school finance system and rein in skyrocketing property taxes,” Abbott said in a statement. “I am pleased to endorse Representative Buckley for reelection, and I look forward to continuing our partnership as we keep Texas the best state to live, work and raise a family. The people of Central Texas can continue to put their trust in Brad Buckley to represent them in Austin.”
Buckley, a veterinarian and former Killeen school board member, was first elected in 2018. He defeated former state Rep. Scott Cosper with more than 58 percent of the Republican primary vote last year.
Buckley faced Democrat Kathy Richerson in the November 2018 election. He won 53 percent of the vote to the Democrat’s 47 percent.
During the legislative session, Buckley — a Texas A&M University graduate — served on the Appropriations Committee, Agriculture and Livestock Committee, and the Local and Consent Calendars Committee.
Outside of the Legislature, Buckley is the co-chair for 14 Forward — an economic development program by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce — and serves as the chairman on the Chancellor’s Century Council for the Texas A&M University System.
His wife is Susan Buckley, the executive director for secondary educational leadership in the Killeen school district. They have three children — Emily, Erin and Bo.
The filing period for candidates planning to run in the March 3, 2020, primary begins Nov. 9 and runs through Dec. 9.