There’s technology in cars that keep you safer and then there’s technology that improves the driving experience. The heated seats are nice when the temperature drops and now there are heated steering wheels and massaging seats. These additions are great, but they won’t stop you when you back into that light pole at the grocery store.
An AARP Smart Driver TEK class is set for 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 10 at the Area Agency on Aging, Room D9, Central Texas Council of Governments Building, 2180 N. Main St., Belton.
The class is an interactive way to stay up to date with the latest safety technology in current or future cars.
Ravonne McCray, coordinator of mature driving classes offered through Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Hillcrest, will teach the class.
Cars are becoming more technologically advanced and show no signs of slowing down. This means there’s more safety technology in today’s cars than ever before.
However, many drivers are not familiar with how to use the technology to keep them safe.
McCray will discuss what safety options are available when purchasing a car.
Some older drivers are not familiar with the safety features and what they offer to the driver, McCray said. Some features definitely help drivers maneuver their cars.
There are blind spot detection systems, front-collision warning systems and more.
Other built-in safety measures include pedestrian detection — the system can detect pedestrians, then issue warning and trigger automatic emergency braking, if necessary. Some car safety measures can detect cyclists; have lane departure warning to alert the driver when they are crossing lane markings; lane keeping assist — automatic corrective steering input or braking provided by the vehicle when crossing lane markings.
“We want the class participants to understand how these features can keep them safe,” she said.
The AARP Safety Driver program teamed with The Hartford insurance company to develop Smart Driver TEK, a workshop to provide drivers with the necessary tools to navigate modern vehicle technology.
The changes in vehicle technology over the last five years have been significant and it’s critical for drivers to stay updated and informed, said Kyle Rakow, vice president and national director of AARP Driver Safety, which is the longest-running driving refresher course, said in a release.
The free 90-minute workshop, led by a trained AARP volunteer, include an overview of vehicle technology, a step-by-step guide of how these technologies work and how they can benefit drivers, as well as time for people to interact with each other.
Workshop attendees should leave with a thorough understanding of today’s top vehicle technologies and a general understanding of how to use them.
Space is limited. Contact the Area Agency on Aging to reserve a space at 254-770-2330.