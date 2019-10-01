CAMERON — A 33-year-old Cameron man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child faces more charges.
Matthew John Borgas was charged Tuesday with aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 14, and now an 11-year-old girl reported she was also raped by Borgas, police said.
Borgas was charged based on a Sunday report from the mother of a 12-year-old girl. The girl said Borgas sexually assaulted her. She was sent to Baylor Scott & White Children’s Medical Center-Temple to be examined and treated.
Cameron Police Detective Jerry Muhamet investigated the case and got a warrant for Borgas’ arrest from Milam County Justice of the Peace Greg Hoelscher.
More warrants are pending against Borgas, and the case is still under investigation, as is the claim by the 11-year-old girl.
The warrant was served in the 800 block of North Milam by Cameron Police officers and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Borgas was in the Bell County Jail Tuesday. His bond was set at $75,000.
Anyone with information about these cases is asked to contact the Cameron Police Department at 254-697-6574.