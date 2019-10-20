Get those pesky contraptions off the streets.
Frank Moore (1891-1972) demanded something be done about that scourge flitting like flies around a trash pile, pestering every pedestrian and wagon downtown.
What was the problem? Bicycles.
As a brand-new invention in the 1880s, the present-day bicycle first hit Central Texas’ roadways. Earlier bike incarnations — the velocipede and the penny farthing — were tricky to ride. A later version with lower wheels and seat allowed the rider to find a stable center of gravity. Gears and chain mechanisms helped propulsion.
Pedaling could be fraught with danger, too. Late one afternoon in 1897, a team of horses pulling Moore and a fire wagon collided with a member of the Temple Bicycle Club. Moore was amazed that he, the bicyclist and the horses were not seriously injured.
The Temple Times echoed Moore’s plea for bike safety. “The rapid growth of bicycling here necessitates that some measures be taken to have the pleasure followed with safety. The law laid down by other states recognizes the road right of a bicycle as a vehicle. Immediate action should be taken to make the rule apply here.”
Nearly 40 years later, when two intrepid Temple men hit the road on a monumental ride, bicycles were essential, economical methods of getting to one end of Texas to another.
In early August 1931, World War I veterans William F. “Bill” Fuller (1893-1962) and Richard John “Dick” Spradley (1891-1949) began their tandem bicycle ride from Temple to an El Paso American Legion convention. A Temple candy manufacturer sponsored their ambitious journey.
After a few breakdowns and accidents in West Texas, notably a spectacular crash in Sweetwater, their bike finally, irreparably broke down along a vacant stretch of Culberson County, near Van Horn. They hitchhiked the rest of the way into El Paso, garnering praise and front-page headlines for their determination and stamina.
By the mid-1880s, the bicycle craze had grown serious legs, with Temple thoroughfares dotted with bikes. Two skinny wheels and a little balance provided freedom to weave through Temple’s dusty, unpaved streets with carefree abandon.
“Thousands of people, both men and women, jumped onto their new vehicles and gripped the handlebars with joy, experiencing a mobility and ease of navigation formerly limited to horseback and completely denied to the Stands available buggy,” said Carol Dawson, co-author of “Miles and Miles of Texas: 100 Years of the Texas Highway Department” (Texas A&M, 2016).
Soon after its founding in 1881, Temple had its own local bicycle club, a chapter of the League of American Wheelmen. The year before, the Wheelmen’s organization founded the Good Roads Movement, ostensibly to help other bicyclists, but also to lobby for better roads. Improved roads for cyclists also meant improved roads for farmers with smoother routes in rural areas, fewer damaged wagons and lamed horses.
In fact, the first issue of the Good Roads magazine in 1892 featured mostly articles and illustrations about wheelmen and the conveniences of biking. A year after Good Roads magazine rolled off the presses, more than 1 million Texans owned two-wheeled conveyances, indicating bikes were here to stay.
Even railroads joined the Good Roads organization and the Wheelmen. More importantly, better roads meant more commerce. If farmers got their harvests faster to railheads, the railroads would benefit, too. Good roads meant smooth travels for everyone.
The Temple Times touted the versatility of bicycles over horse-drawn wagons with mixed results. The Temple Volunteer Fire Department experimented with attaching fire extinguishers to bikes. Postmen rigged their satchels to their bikes to deliver mail. Grocers delivered their orders on two wheels. Local telegraphers and Western Union offices found bikes handy, quick and inexpensive ways to deliver messages.
The advent of two-wheelers also opened up new markets for fix-it entrepreneurs such as Charles Ira Mitchell (1878-1964) who owned a bicycle shop in the early 1900s in downtown Temple. Besides selling and fixing bikes, the multi-talented Mitchell soon expanded repairs to phonographs, firearms and sewing machines as well as scissors sharpening and acetylene welding “while you wait.”
Not everyone in Bell County was impressed with the bicycle’s efficiency.
Guest columnist Cora Willcox (1878-1954), daughter of a prominent Temple banker, penned an 1899 column in the Times that lumped such “modern” contrivances as the bicycle as mere fads that needed to fade by the new century. She listed other “au courant” symbols ready to disappear with the 19th century were golf, Wagner’s operas and Gibson girls.
Willcox was proud of the fact that “the comparatively peaceful circles of the South” were not succumbing to the passing trends of the North. Bicycles were the chief object of her scorn. “For once it is a blessing to be a little less progressive,” she said. “We have time to read the papers and be prepared for the next fad; but what a mad rush there must be in places where (a bicycle) originates.”
The other downside to bicycles — crime. City Marshal Wiley Fisher (1874-1926) proudly announced to the Temple Telegram that policemen in 1921 had recovered “every bicycle that has been lost with two exceptions.”
No matter the century, bicycles balanced in that netherworld between childhood and adults, between toys and job essentials. A 12-year-old girl’s letter to Santa Claus was published in the Daily Telegram in 1921. She asked St. Nick for a bicycle and firecrackers. “I have been bad, but I am going to try to be good,” she wrote.
The growing popularity of automobiles almost ended the bicycle craze, only to regain popularity during the great depression in the 1930s and World War II’s gasoline rationing.
In 1991, the Texas Department of Transportation reorganized. Among departments added was the Bicycle Advisory Committee to promote cycling as good for the economy and the environment. Bell County municipalities began including bike trails in parks and new housing developments.