Two 4-acre tracts are on the edge of the burgeoning Westfield subdivision in West Temple.
One area is slated to have an estimated more than 20 homes built on it. The other is zoned for general retail use.
The two lots, though, sit on the edges of the Belton and Temple school district boundaries. The planned residential lot is in the Temple Independent School District while the retail area is in Belton ISD.
John Kiella of Kiella Real Estate Group — part of the company that developed the Westfield subdivision — wants to change that. He wants to see the school districts swap the tracts into their boundaries.
“The trade involves BISD adding 21 full or partial residential lots in exchange for one and half general retail lots that would go to TISD,” Kiella wrote in a letter to Robin Battershell, the interim Belton ISD superintendent.
The Temple and Belton school boards are expected to consider the swap this month. The Temple school board will consider the boundary line change Monday.
“The developer has presented the situation to both school districts,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “After review, both districts agree that this boundary change allows TISD and BISD families to attend schools closest to their neighborhood without long distance transportation or dividing up students in one given neighborhood.”
The closest Temple school for that small piece of the Westfield neighborhood is Kennedy-Powell Elementary School, 3707 W. Nugent Ave. That campus is more than 4 miles away.
Meanwhile, the closest Belton school is Tarver Elementary, 7949 Stonehollow Drive — just a half a mile from the future homes. North Belton Middle School, 7907 Prairie View Road, is about a mile from that site.
The Belton school board’s facilities committee was supportive of the proposed land swap.
“It doesn’t benefit us. It doesn’t hurt us,” Belton school board member Ty Taggart said. “But it’s a good little gesture from a developer who does a lot for our district.”
The boundary change, Battershell said, would bring the entirety of Kiella’s neighborhood into Belton ISD.
Battershell — a former Temple schools superintendent — described the benefits of moving forward with the proposal for Belton and Temple ISDs.
“They will gain more industry, and we will gain more rooftops,” she said. “It’s relatively small.”
Ott touted this as an example of the districts working together for their residents.
“Both districts have the forethought to work together on behalf of our families and deem this the best solution for everyone,” he said.
Proposed land purchase
Kiella also is seeking to buy an almost 1-acre tract from Belton ISD for $16,500. The small piece of land is part of 14 acres the district owns near the North Gate subdivision in West Temple.
“I have walked that as well. If you walk it, you are in the weeds because it is a blank slate out in the middle of nowhere,” Battershell said of the nearly 1-acre tract. “It’s not going to harm BISD in the slightest.”
Battershell does not expect the district to build anything on such a small parcel.
“There’s nothing there. We can’t do anything with it,” Belton school board Vice President Jeff Norwood said.
The school board will consider the proposed sale later this month.