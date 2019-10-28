A Chase Bank ATM machine was burglarized Friday at 2363 Southwest HK Dodgen Loop.
Temple Police Department officers were dispatched to the bank after receiving a call about a burglary in progress.
“Officers arrived and noticed damage to an ATM machine,” Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said. “It was determined that the suspects pried the machine open and stole an undisclosed amount of money.”
Three unknown subjects wearing hoodies were seen breaking into the machine, and later observed fleeing in a white Ford F-250. The stolen vehicle was discovered at a nearby location, Weems said.
Temple Police requests anyone with knowledge pertaining to this case to contact the department at 254-298-5500.