A woman with injuries clearly seen by a Temple Police officer said Douglas Ford hit her.
Officers went at about 10 p.m. Thursday to check on a noise complaint in the 1300 block of South 23rd Street. A woman came up to them, and her face was injured. The woman said 59-year-old Ford hit her days before that and tried to do it again, Temple Police spokesman Chris Christoff said Friday.
Before they located Ford, officers talked with neighbors to get more information. One neighbor said Ford hit him with a walking stick, the report said.
The officers went into the residence, found Ford and arrested him for felony aggravated assault and assault causing bodily injury of a family member, a Class A misdemeanor.
He was taken to the Bell County Jail.
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Friday reduced the felony charge to assault causing bodily injury, another Class A misdemeanor.
No convictions for Fort were found in Texas Department of Public Safety criminal records.
Ford’s total bonds were set Friday at $5,000, jail records indicated.