December will kick off with another bang this year as Temple once again holds its 73rd annual Christmas parade through the downtown part of the city.
The parade, which will be Dec. 2, will wind throughout downtown Temple sporting a 12 days of Christmas theme. This year’s parade expects to have around 100 floats participating, similar in number to previous years.
Bobby Ott, Temple Independent School District superintendent, will serve as the parade’s grand marshal this year.
“I was pleasantly surprised to be asked to participate as the Grand Marshal of this year’s city of Temple Christmas Parade,” Ott said. “This is a great opportunity to represent Temple ISD as part of this longstanding community tradition. For the last seven years, I have watched this parade alongside of Temple families and am grateful for another opportunity to connect with our students, families and TISD staff members.”
Before the start of the parade, the Temple High School Polyfoniks group will perform. Following the choir’s performance, Temple Mayor Tim Davis will start the lighting ceremony of the city’s Christmas tree. The lighting will start at 6:15 p.m. and will take place in the parking lot of the Temple Municipal Building, 2 N. Main St.
The parade, which begins at 6:30 p.m., will start its route on Adams Avenue near Eighth Street, travel down Adams until it hits 23rd Street and then go along 23rd until it disbands at Temple High School.
At around 7:20 p.m. Santa will start his trip down Adams in a specially designed parade float.
City officials recommend that those wishing to attend the parade arrive by 6 p.m. so they will be able to find space to park.
Both Sixth and Eighth streets, from East Adams to East Calhoun Avenue, will be closed off at 4 p.m. to allow for parade entries to set up. Adams Avenue will be closed off to traffic starting at 5:45 p.m.
Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said the entire parade is estimated to take 90 minutes, with roads reopening immediately after its completion.