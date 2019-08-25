Third in a series
BELTON — The victims of human sex trafficking can’t all be lumped into one group, one look or one gender. They don’t look alike, dress alike, act alike or have the same attitudes — but they are all victims.
“Sometimes it’s easier to blame the victims,” Aware Central Texas Executive Director Misty Biddick said during the first evening of a joint human sex trafficking sting between the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Special Crimes Unit and Temple and Arlington police departments.
Biddick and other victims’ advocates were busily preparing the room as efficiently as they could for the arrival of any victims. They had no way of knowing how many would walk through that door during this sting.
Not all of the counselors were at the sting location. Some were on alert at a hospital to handle any situations or women who arrived there.
Although the counselors had sheets with questions and information needed, they’re not gone through item by item. They talk separately and conversationally to each individual, making sure they let the victims know they’re not being judged.
“It’s my first time ever. I swear to God,” the first woman told law enforcement officers. “This is not even me. I will never do this again. It was just a way to make money.”
The crying woman told officers she’d never been arrested before and had no warrants for her arrest. She said someone else had her children while she was there. Some of the reporters in the room began to feel sorry for her, they later said.
“You be honest with me, I’ll be honest with you,” the woman was told several times.
However, the identification and name the woman gave officers were both fake. She’d just been released from jail five days ago.
Once her lies were uncovered, the woman went from tears to a cold, hard persona. It wasn’t the first time that change would be seen during the sting.
The woman was the only one seen during the first day — the only one who knocked at the door, despite other women who drove up, walked around or sat in their vehicles — and then left.
Many women talked online with the person they said they wanted to engage with in sexual acts — all in the name of money — but never arrived.
Victims’ advocates from Aware Central Texas, Unbound and Common Thread were gentle and kind yet assertive. The victims were offered any further help they might want or need.
Day two
“I don’t know what’s going on,” a woman said. Then she claimed she was “targeted.”
Officers reminded her and others throughout the two days — both men and women — they had their online conversation and text messages where they agreed to provide services in exchange for money.
This woman claimed she didn’t have a pimp and cried a little during the search for weapons or contraband.
“Our goal is not to put you in jail. There’s no judgment here,” she was told.
The next woman was recognized by officers because she was seen during their last sting in Killeen.
She claimed she brought with her a “half-ounce” of marijuana for medical reasons because she had breast cancer. This woman also had a grinder with her and she clearly had more than an ounce of marijuana.
This same woman was back online a few hours later and tried to schedule two other appointments. She apparently planned to go from room to room, one officer said.
Some of the women appeared scared or shaky, and one even said she felt “like an idiot.”
Lt. Michele Cianci, director of the Special Crimes Unit, talked to some of the victims and gently nudged them to answer questions.
Some pushback received
Two women gave officers and victims’ advocates some serious pushback — attitude.
One woman knocked and came in. She was taken into custody and seated. Her hair, makeup, clingy black dress, jewelry and the way she talked set her apart from the first victims, officers later said.
“There was more to her story,” Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz said.
From the beginning, this woman was confrontational and told several lies.
She had an invalid driver’s license and said she’d had no arrests. The woman wouldn’t tell officers where she’d parked her car, but said she’d walked from there to the hotel. The officers noticed she wasn’t sweating, despite the 100-degree temperature and much higher heat index.
She claimed she drove a blue Honda, but didn’t know the year or make, she said. Officers searched the area, but found no car that fit her brief description.
To the officers and advocates, her appearance, lies and lack of a car signaled someone dropped her off, and that was probably a pimp. However, she never gave up any information — either to the officers or advocates.
Officers did discover she had four previous arrests for prostitution and was on probation for a felony. She was taken to the Bell County Jail — not on a prostitution charge but for an enhanced offense for multiple prostitution offenses, Cianci said.
The final woman who came into the room had what appeared to be badly burned forearms that were peeling and reddish-pink. She told officers someone — a guy — dropped her off at the hotel and was no longer there. The only cellphone in her possession was a “burner” phone. It had no information on it at all.
This victim was also seen during the Killeen sting, officers said. She had no burns or bruises at that time. The woman was belligerent, but finally said a man burned her.
Both officers and advocates wanted to help her, but she claimed she needed no help.
She did finally consent to let her arms be wrapped in sterile gauze for the protection of herself and others. The woman grudgingly consented to be taken to the hospital, but told Biddick she was going to “run” once she got there. She did.
Victims advocates and an onsite medic believed the woman might have HIV, and they were concerned for her health and welfare.
What needs to be remembered is that most victims are forced into prostitution by their pimps or traffickers, both Cianci and Biddick reminded the media. Many times the victims don’t know how to escape or can’t see any way out of the lives into which they’ve been forced — through entrapment, threats, force, drugs or other insidious means.
As the advocates said, “Don’t judge.”