CAMERON — Bill Torrey, Milam County’s current Republican county and district attorney, announced he intends to run again for that office.
Since he took office Jan. 1, 2013, Torrey has prosecuted about 5,000 felony and misdemeanor cases, a news release said. He’s tried about 100 jury trials, which includes capital murder cases. He’s also tried 50 appellate cases, and has handled Child Protective Services matters.
Torrey was named Prosecutor of the Year in March by the Southwestern Cattle Raiser Association, the release said. As a federal prosecutor, he was given a special service award by the U.S. Department of Justice.
He is a member of the Texas Ranger Foundation, the Texas District and County Attorney Association and the National Rifle Association.
Torrey served as an attorney for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.
His ancestors came to Texas in the 1830s. Torrey graduated from the South Texas College of Law, Trinity University and Killeen High School. He is a current member of the Lions Club and is president of the local Rotary Club.
Torrey’s family includes career Army officers, and he served with the Special Action Force in Asia during his 25 months of active duty.
He and his wife, Belinda, a Child Protective Services caseworker, live in Cameron. They have a son who is a teacher at an eastern prep school.
“It is my privilege and honor to serve and continue to serve as Milam County District Attorney,” Torrey said.