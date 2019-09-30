The Temple Police Department is investigating the deaths of two young children, spokesman Cody Weems said Monday afternoon.
The ages of the children were not immediately known.
A woman in the home who seemed to be in a catatonic state was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. Her condition is unknown at this time, as is her exact relationship to the children.
Two other children who were in the home in the 1500 block of South 35th Street are now in the custody of Child Protective Services, according to Weems.
Detectives on the scene are questioning neighbors as part of their investigation.
The circumstances of the deaths are unknown at this time. Temple Police will give updates when there is more information, according to Weems.