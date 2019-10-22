BELTON — A capital murder trial for Kevin Hambrick is now set for March 23, 2020.
Hambrick changed his mind in May about accepting a plea deal and instead asked for a jury trial. No trial date was set at that time.
He, along with Cash Hilliard, was charged with the March 19, 2018, shooting death of Savion Manuel, 19, of Copperas Cove. The plan was reportedly to take a gaming system from Manuel, but Manuel was shot and died from gunshot wounds to his chest.
Hambrick — 16 at the time of the homicide — was certified to stand trial as an adult, but he cannot be sentenced to the death penalty because he was under the age of 17 when the homicide occurred, according to the Texas Penal Code. He can be sentenced to life in prison for the capital murder by terroristic threat/other felony charge, and he was also charged with aggravated robbery in connection with Manuel’s death.
Hilliard reportedly shot Manuel.
The shooting happened in a van near Saulsbury and Betsy Ross drives in Temple.
Three teens, including Marqus Kejuaan Brown, hid inside a home in the 800 block of Betsy Ross Drive. An extensive search for the suspects involved a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter. Brown’s status later changed from suspect to witness.
Hambrick was in the Bell County Jail Tuesday, held on bonds that totaled $250,000.