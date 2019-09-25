BELTON — A Harley Davidson was in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday but no motorcycles were involved.
Harley Daniel Davidson, 36, of Temple, was charged Monday with possession of a Penalty Group 1 substance between 4 and 200 grams, according to jail records. A third-degree felony hold was also placed on Davidson by the Harker Heights Police Department.
His bond was set at $50,000.
A Belton Police officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation near Lake Road and Dunns Canyon Road, an arrest affidavit said. Davidson was the passenger in the front seat. The vehicle was impounded because the driver had no insurance on it.
Davidson was arrested because he had an outstanding warrant, according to the affidavit. Two bags at his feet were his, Davidson said. A cigarette pack in the glove box was also his, Davidson said. Inside the cigarette pack was a plastic bag with a white substance in it, and the substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Another bag with a white substance was found as Davidson was searched thoroughly at the jail, according to the affidavit. That substance also tested positive for methamphetamine.
The amount of methamphetamine Davidson allegedly had was about 26 grams. It will all be sent to the laboratory at the Texas Department of Public Safety for more testing.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield issued the arrest warrant.