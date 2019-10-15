Judge John Youngblood of the Milam County-based 20th District Court is seeking a third term.
Youngblood, 53, announced his reelection bid Tuesday. The primaries are March 3.
“Sitting on this bench is a high honor, and should the voters see fit, it would be a privilege to continue serving the people of Milam County,” the Republican said.
Then-Gov. Rick Perry appointed Youngblood to the bench in 2011 to fill the remainder of retiring Judge Ed Margre’s term.
Youngblood — who was not challenged in the 2012 GOP primary — defeated Democrat Hollis Lewis to earn his first full term. Youngblood won 60.7 percent of the vote to the Democrat’s 39.3 percent.
The judge was unopposed for a second term in 2016.
Prior to Perry picking Youngblood, the judge was a partner in the Glaser & Youngblood law firm.
“Deciding to give up my practice and devote the heart of my career to public service was difficult at the time, but I have never regretted the decision,” Youngblood said. “I learn something new every day, and I find the job both challenging and satisfying.”
Youngblood — a lifelong Milam County resident who was born in Cameron — earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Texas A&M University in 1988, and received a law degree from Baylor University in 1991. The judge graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in 1984.
Youngblood is married to Lisa Youngblood, and they have a son, Andrew.
The filing period for candidates planning to run in the March 3 primary begins Nov. 9 and runs through Dec. 9.