KILLEEN — A 31-year-old Belton man who had previous charges dropped because he was ruled mentally incompetent was charged with stabbing a convenience store employee Thursday in Killeen.
Charged with aggravated robbery and reportedly using a knife to harm someone was Jeffery Jamal Smien Jr.
Smien reportedly went at about 11:52 p.m. Thursday to the Speedy Pac No. 4 at 418 N. 10th St. He showed his knife and demanded property from the employee. The victim, store employee and Smien had a physical fight and, during that, Smien reportedly stabbed the victim and ran away.
He was found by officers near 12th Street and Atkinson and was arrested.
Thursday wasn’t Smien’s first brush with Bell County and other law enforcement agencies, according to arrest affidavits obtained by the Telegram.
Smien reportedly burglarized a Belton garage on March 3, 2017, and stole a red 1987 Corvette. The Corvette was found March 6, 2017, in a nearby barn, along with Smien. A man said he caught Smien as he reportedly tried to siphon gas from his tractor/mower.
After being advised of his rights, Smien reportedly admitted he took the vehicle from a Belton garage and the items inside the Corvette were his. He was reportedly trying to steal gas to fill up the Corvette that ran out of gas, an affidavit said.
Smien wasn’t immediately arrested because Belton Police officers wanted to do a more extensive investigation, according to a previous Telegram article.
Previous criminal history
Two earlier felony charges against Smien were dropped.
Nothing in his arrest records indicated any convictions for reportedly stealing the Corvette or the city of Austin pickup.
Smien was indicted in January 2015 for property theft and causing someone to fear for her life, an indictment record indicated.
In December 2016, Killeen Police officers were looking for an orange Dodge pickup with a city of Austin sticker on the driver’s door. Smien reportedly was the man responsible for stealing the pickup from Austin Public Works and was found in the pickup in Killeen, but the unauthorized use of a vehicle charge was also dropped, according to the Bell County District Clerk’s office.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said, “Both the robbery case and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle case were dropped because the defendant was found to be (mentally) incompetent with no probable recovery at that time and, as a result, we were unable to proceed because of this finding.”
According to Garza, a psychological evaluation will probably be done and, based on that, his office will determine the “next course of action,” he said.
Smien has an extensive record of convictions in Williamson, Travis and Bell counties that began in 2006, according to Texas Department of Public Safety criminal records.
He has several aliases, including Bill Jenkins and different spellings for his first and middle names.
Felony convictions were for tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, a third-degree felony for which he received four years deferred adjudication probation, and burglary of a building, a state jail felony for which he was sentenced to six months in state jail.
Several misdemeanor convictions were listed for marijuana possession, evading arrest, duty on striking fixture/highway/landscape, driving while intoxicated and criminal trespass of habitation/shelter/superfund, infrastructure.
Smien was last released from Texas Department of Criminal Justice custody on April 26, 2015.