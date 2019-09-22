Photographs conjure up questions: What is that? Where is that? Who built that?
The Temple Main Street Program is presenting a new photography exhibit, “Temple’s History — Expressions by Local Photographers,” in the lobby of the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B. The photos will be on display in the depot through October.
The exhibit is comprised of the 46 framed photographs submitted as entries in the Temple Architectural Appreciation Photography Contest held in May.
The contest was held as part of the Temple community’s observance of National Preservation Month. This community education initiative of the National Historic Trust and the Texas Historical Commission is designed to draw public attention to the importance of preserving historic buildings.
“The photos provide a great representation of Temple’s beautiful architectural heritage,” said Angela McCleaf, the museum’s curator.
Temple has been recently undergoing a downtown revival; so, a photo contest helps passersby to stop and appreciate the vintage buildings. Some are undergoing renovations; some still need thoughtful attention; some — because of their condition or marginal historical value — may be destined for demolition.
Many photos on display at the Railroad and Heritage Museum document settlers’ early endeavors to erect stable, usable spaces with meager materials. In the beginning, the fledgling railroad town was unimpressive. The big problem on the blackland prairie was a lack of good building materials and substantial hardwoods that hindered expansion efforts.
Gulf, Colorado & Santa Fe Railway officials wanted to assure the community’s permanency. To do that, new settlers needed wood to build homes, schools and churches. The first residences, houses of worship and commercial buildings were slapdash, reflecting the community’s boomtown reputation. The Santa Fe shipped lumber and other carpentry essentials at half fare so construction could begin quickly.
“At the start the houses erected were of a very flimsy and temporary nature, put up, no doubt, as an experiment, but now that the success of the place is an established fact, the structures going up are nearly all of brick and stone, some of them presenting a handsome appearance,” reported the Galveston Weekly News in 1883.
Those bricks and stones are clearly evident as workers tear back the sidings of buildings such as the former Second Hand Rose building, 17 E. Central Ave., originally a popular hardware store in the early 1900s that became an upscale department store by the mid-century.
Purveyors of wood products, such as Waco-based Cameron Lumber Co., opened a booming branch store here; Campbell Lumber, began in Belton in 1883 and then moved to Temple by 1888. Campbell also operated its own short-line rail from its East Texas sawmills connecting to the Santa Fe tracks leading to Temple.
Cameron hired its own cadre of architects who contributed to catalogs of home designs. The company could sell architectural plans and lumber at its branch stores; thus, many sites in Bell County can be traced to catalogs. Other catalog companies, such as Sears Roebuck & Co., sold building plans, numbered lumber, nails and fittings through its catalogs — delivered in big boxes by the railroad. All a homebuyer needed was good carpenter skills and a week.
Here’s background on some of the sites that caught photographers’ eyes:
COTTON EXCHANGE: Bearing the initials and date “C.H.B. 1894,” the enigmatic former Cotton Exchange, 116 S. First St., has been everything from a saloon to an antique store to a hotel to whatever. Arriving in Temple in the mid-1880s, German immigrant Charles H. Blum (1867-1924) built his lavishly appointed drinking emporium in 1894, offering everything to wet a working man’s whistle: imported liquors, wines, choice cigars and ice cold beer. To the delight of fellow Czech and German immigrants, Blum was also the sole distributor of Berlin Weisz Beer. In late July 1898, the building burned, and the roof collapsed. Blum was able to save the front façade and rebuild. By 1899, he was back in business, pouring joy from a jug.
CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH: Austin architect Arthur Osborn Watson (1864–1935) in 1905 created Christ Episcopal, 300 N. Main, as an eclectic Gothic-style contemplative, intimate worship space reflecting the congregation’s English-Anglican heritage. A century later, the congregation added a parish hall and classrooms following Watson’s original concept and using the same stone from the original 1905 quarry. At the same time, Watson also designed the original King’s Daughters Hospital’s surgical wing in 1905. The former hospital now houses Central Counties Center MHMR, 304 S. 22nd St. Returning in 1908 to plan more additions, Watson also introduced a radical idea in hospital design — private patient rooms instead of wards. By 1912, Watson designed a red-brick four-story extension. Interior corners were rounded for easier cleaning.
JUPE FEED ELEVATORS: Formerly Wendland Grain, Jupe Feed, 405 S. Second St., is a major supplier of livestock feed. Robert Ernest Wendland (1900-1981) of Killeen was the youngest of 11 children. His parents operated a tin shop near the Santa Fe Railway depot, which eventually evolved into H. Wendland Produce Co. Robert Wendland and three of his siblings then formed the family-owned Wendland Grain Co. in 1915. Eager to expand their markets, the Wendlands moved the business to Temple in 1928. “Mr. (Robert E.) Wendland is optimistic over the outlook in Temple for the development of a large grain center here (in Temple), declaring that his study of the situation had convinced him that this city offered the most desirable location in Texas for the development of such an industry,” proclaimed the Temple Daily Telegram. When the Temple plant opened, Wendland Grain Co.’s tanks had capacity to store 70,000 bushels. In less than three decades — by 1955 — the plant boasted more than half-million bushels of grain storage. The Wendland family was noted for its philanthropy in local arts organizations and religious causes. Jupe acquired Wendland in 1994.