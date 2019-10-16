A Temple man has been charged for causing a motorcycle wreck that critically injured a woman in October 2018.
Nathan Robert Podbros, 29, faces a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing severe bodily injury.
A woman was left in critical condition on Oct. 4, 2018, after Podbros wrecked a motorcycle.
Killeen Police officers went to the 4100 block of Molly Dyer Drive and found the motorcycle was on its side in a front yard. Podbros was on his back in a driveway and appeared to have a serious head wound.
A woman was in the fetal position at the home’s front door. The back of her head was bleeding. She was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, where it was discovered she had a skull fracture, subdural hematoma and acute respiratory failure after the crash and surgery. She was placed on mechanically assisted ventilation, according to the affidavit.
The victim talked to an officer on Dec. 19, 2018. She said Podbros was intoxicated, and they decided to stay at a friend’s home. However, Podbros and the victim left when he decided to go home and let his dogs out.
The motorcycle left the road and hit a curbed area in front of a residence. It then hit dirt and finally landed in the driveway, the investigation allegedly showed.
Podbros blood alcohol level measured between 0.17 and 0.19 — twice the legal limit in Texas.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on Jan. 8 issued the arrest warrant.
Podbros was in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday. Bond was not set by press time.