KILLEEN — A strong wind blew in the cold weather on Monday just minutes before the start of the Killeen Veterans Day parade, sponsored by the Area Veterans Advisory Committee.
Despite the chill weather and a light rain, thousands lined the downtown Killeen parade route as more than 25 veterans organizations passed by. The parade was led off by an honor detail from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division from Fort Hood, followed by the parade marshal, retired Army Master Sgt. Clifford Petrey, a Korean War veteran and former prisoner of war.
Prior to the start of the parade, retired Army Lt. Col. Pat Crist presented Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra with a certificate from the Department of Veterans Affairs national committee designating the Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove region as one of four sites in Texas designated as official observance sites for Veterans Day.
“We truly thank you for your tremendous service to our country (and) the service you continue doing for this great city,” Segarra, an Army veteran, said to the many veteran organizations attending the parade. “We’re known as a veteran community, so it’s quite an honor to be mayor of such a great city here. Today we pay tribute to all the great veterans that have served. We just want to say thank you.”
Each of the high schools within the Killeen Independent School District participated in the parade, with Junior ROTC students leading the way and the bands and cheer squads entertaining the spectators. The Bell County Sheriff’s Posse also paraded by on horseback to the delight of many young children eagerly waving to the mounted lawmen.
For 13-year-old Tyrese Drayton, a student at Eastern Hills Middle School in Harker Heights, the parade was a great way of honoring his veteran father.
“Thank you for your service,” he said.
Tyrese’s brother, 8-year-old Malkay, said he was excited to watch all the veterans as they passed by.
“I like to see all the different veterans,” the Hettie Halstead Elementary School student in Copperas Cove, said. “They’re not all Army — some have to protect the sky, some have to protect the water and some have to protect the ground. I think it’s a good idea to celebrate all the people who passed away for us.”
Harker Heights
While many Harker Heights residents were just rising Monday morning prior to sunrise, a small crowd gathered at the Harker Heights Recreation Center for an annual Veterans Day ceremony.
Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith was presented a plaque on behalf of the city designating Harker Heights as a regional site for the observance of Veterans Day 2019.
Smith then shared thoughts with the crowd about setting aside time to honor the men and women who have answered the call to serve in our nation’s military.
“Our community is fortunate that there are many organizations represented here today that are composed of veterans who continue to preserve and protect the benefits of former retired and active duty members,” Smith said.
Following welcoming remarks by retired Army Lt. Col. Pat Christ, the national anthem was sung by JROTC Cadet Maj. Tatiana Toribio from Harker Heights High School.
FME News correspondent Bob Massey contributed to this report.