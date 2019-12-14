BELTON — Some freshman members of Belton High School’s Marching 100 band have a big task next year: They are responsible for setting the direction and legacy of Lake Belton High School’s unnamed marching band.
“I’m just excited about setting a legacy for the high school’s band,” freshman Tobbie Berrian said. “Even around here we have pictures of the first people in the Marching 100. We’re going to be the first people in the new band.”
The future LBHS band students already have a general uniform design that still is being tweaked. They are helping decide the band’s nickname and giving input on Lake Belton’s school and fight songs.
“We’re just excited to make new traditions and create the band program. We’re going to be the first ones,” freshman Emma Hollie said.
Belton Independent School District’s latest campus was 80 percent completed in late November. Lake Belton High School, 9809 Prairie View Road in Temple, is more than the structure.
It is a place where students will learn and prepare for their lives after high school. It is a place where they will build school spirit from scratch. It is their future home.
The band is one piece of the school that Principal Jill Ross is preparing as Lake Belton High School’s fall 2020 opening gets closer.
‘Just a little snippet’
“Every part of this building is built to have a function,” Ross said. “We know that one of the first things we need to do is to get things purchased. We have worked closely with the curriculum and instruction department ... to figure out what all do we need.”
Ross — who previously worked as the Belton High School principal for nearly two years — has numerous spreadsheets detailing each item needed to equip the campus.
“This is a small piece of the math spreadsheet,” Ross said, showing off a screenshot of a chart listing 33 items Belton ISD will need to buy for Lake Belton’s mathematics and science departments. “This is just a little snippet of what we’re going to need to purchase for Algebra 1 so that our students are ready for that Algebra 1 end-of-course exam.”
Jennifer Land, Belton ISD chief financial officer, said the district set aside more than $7 million to buy Lake Belton High School’s furniture, fixtures, equipment and technology
“Currently, there is $3,395,700 budgeted in the bond for furnishings, fixtures and equipment, and the same amount for technology,” Land said. “This approximately $7 million will be used in combination with local funds to address needs that Mrs. Ross, our curriculum and instruction and specific program staff have been working diligently to identify with our purchasing team. In coming weeks, (the) purchasing (team) will be finalizing figures based on the specific requests that have been outlined.”
Of course, core subjects — such as math, science, English and history — are accounted for in the laundry lists of items needed for the school. But so are other important classes.
“We are working with all of the different parts of curriculum and so buying supplies for instruction is important, but then fine arts is a big piece,” Ross said. “What we also know is we have a lot of purchasing to do — instruments, band trailers, all of that sort of thing.”
A three-year cycle
Ross and other district administrators are working to assemble Lake Belton’s faculty team.
“We anticipate Lake Belton High School to open next fall with 80 teaching positions filled both by new hires and current district employees transferring to the new campus,” said Todd Schiller, the assistant superintendent for human resources. “Based on enrollment and specific course request needs, the campus will likely grow to over 100 teachers by the fall of 2022.”
Earlier this semester, the district issued a survey to current Belton High School teachers. It asked them where they would like to teach next year. Although they indicated their want, Ross said administrators were clear not everyone will get their wish fulfilled.
“We wanted to hear what they wanted to say. We also told them that this is a three-year process,” Ross said. “We’re doing it right now to open with freshmen and sophomores. We have to come back because we’ll add juniors the next year and seniors the next year. It’s a three-year cycle that we will go through.”
Belton ISD residents have expressed concern to school board member Ty Taggart about the new high school taking the best performing teachers.
“Make sure we leave behind at the campuses strong teachers, not just take all the best, top-rated at each level,” he said.
Current teachers who will teach at Lake Belton High School next year will be notified sometime this month.
The district is gathering class requests from students to determine how many additional teachers will be needed at the West Temple campus.
“We know that Career and Technology, for example, we need to get those course requests from students in December in order to determine what course we’ll make and how many teachers will we need,” Ross said. “How many health teachers, for example, do we need at Lake Belton High School? How many need to stay at Belton High School?”
Currently, 27 positions at LBHS are posted. That includes head football coach and 16 other coaching positions as well as fine arts and career and technical teacher spots.
Building culture
No campus would be complete without school spirit.
“We’re also working on building culture,” the Lake Belton High School principal said.
Two years ago the school board decided the new campus’s mascot would be the Lake Belton Broncos, with red and silver as its colors.
Everything is being built around that.
“We will have a snarly-looking mascot,” she said, describing the costume that will be seen at Lake Belton High’s sporting events.
Red and gray lanyards embroidered with a horseshoe and Lake Belton Broncos sit in a box inside Ross’ office at Belton High School.
Vehicle decals are in the works and soon will be distributed to community members, Ross said.
Then there is the yearbook. Ross is working with publishers so they know what to expect with this new campus.
“They understand we’re going to open with a small student body, but it needs to not be a small student book,” she said.
And the district is narrowing down the look of Lake Belton High School’s lettermen jackets and patches.
“It takes time to make the right patch because one of those patches has a little bit too much black, you don’t have the right amount of gray or the right shade of gray,” Ross said. “These are all the behind the scenes things we have been doing this fall.”
School board Secretary Janet Leigh said Ross’s work looked great.
“It does look great,” board President Suzanne M. McDonald said. “For this community to have been riddled with tigers everywhere and logos of tigers, it will be fun to see these different things crop up in the community.”
Ross was the right person for this job, Taggart said.
“This is such an exciting thing,” he said. “You’re building a legacy. I can’t think of a person that I’d rather have leading this.”