George Powell's bond was left at $500,000 until a bond hearing next Wednesday.
Powell is back in Bell County Jail after an appeals court ruling for a new trial following an Innocence Project effort to reverse his robbery conviction.
Michael Waldman is the new attorney for the DA's office.
George Powell was brought back at about 10 a.m. Monday to the Bell County Jail after the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted a writ of habeas corpus relief.
Powell was sentenced in 2009 to 28 years in prison for a 2008 Killeen aggravated robbery, but the Innocence Project of Texas took on his case because it was believed he was not guilty of the crime.
Assisting in that effort was the Texas Forensic Science Commission, which pinpointed several problems with the first trial.
The court agreed that Bell County prosecutors withheld evidence from Powell’s trial lawyers that could have proven him innocent. Also, the same prosecutors also presented perjured testimony by their star witness, according to the Court of Appeals.
Look for updates online and in Wednesday’s Telegram.